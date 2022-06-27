Sheetz drops price of Unleaded 88 and E85 gasoline through July 4 holiday

Unleaded 88 will cost $3.99 per gallon, while E85 will be $3.49 per gallon, Sheetz said Monday. Here's how to tell if your car can use Unleaded 88 or E85 gas.

ALTOONA, Pa.

Sheetz announced Monday it is making an effort to help customers feeling pain at the pump.

The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain said it will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 gasoline from now through the July 4 holiday.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is $4.95 per gallon for regular (E10) gasoline, so the savings would average close to 96 cents if customers choose Unleaded 88 when filling up at Sheetz over the holiday weekend.

It should be noted, however, that some vehicles are not approved to use Unleaded 88 or E85 gas.

Unleaded 88 is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in vehicles of model years 2001 or newer, along with light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles, Sheetz said. It is designed specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs, which can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85.

When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles, Sheetz said.