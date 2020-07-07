Police seeking to identify suspects accused of throwing sauce into eyes of passerby

Police say that the incident left the victim with temporary blindness and eye irritation.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Police are seeking to identify the pictured suspects who allegedly threw sauce into the eyes of a passerby, causing injury.

On July 7 around 1:10 a.m., police say they received a report of an assault that had occurred at the Sheetz in the 300 block of East King Street in Shippensburg.

Authorities say that the pictured suspects intentionally threw Sheetz "Boom Boom Sauce" from a white Nissan four door sedan into the eyes of a passerby.

Police say that the victim suffered temporary blindness and eye irritation.

Authorities say the Nissan had a West Virginia license plate and has a hubcap missing on the front right side wheel.