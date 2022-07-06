Shaq picks up Christmas Eve tab for customers at Houston deli

"You never know who will walk into Kenny & Ziggy’s. Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today," the sandwich shop posted on its Facebook page.

HOUSTON — Shaquille O'Neal made a trip to Houston during the Christmas holiday and stopped at a popular deli to spread some unexpected cheer.

"The Diesel" was obviously in the mood for one heck of a sandwich so he made his way over to Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen on Christmas Eve and according to the deli, he loved it!

Kenny & Ziggy's posted a picture of Shaq with one of its employees to its Facebook page and said he paid for everyone's meal in The Schmooze Room, which is the restaurant's large private room.

"You never know who will walk into Kenny & Ziggy’s. Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and loved it," Kenny & Ziggy's shared on its Facebook page.

Shaq has been spotted at multiple locations across Texas ever since purchasing a property in North Texas back in June. In fact, ever since making his way to Texas, he's been giving back to the community in a big way.

In August, the NBA Hall of Famer unloaded some cash on a washing machine for a couple he was chatting with at a Dallas Best Buy, according to an exclusive report by Page Six.

It was suspected that Shaq made a move to Texas to expand his Las Vegas-based Big Chicken restaurant chain. Shaq has said 50 locations will be coming to Texas, with Houston getting the very first one!

Another reason for Shaq's move to the Lone Star State could be his son, Shaqir O'Neal, playing basketball for Texas Southern University.