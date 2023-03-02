More state employees will soon be working in-person, and that’s good news for restaurants

The announcement is welcome news for Harrisburg’s restaurants, which have suffered losses since the COVID-19 pandemic emptied office buildings.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some state workers in Harrisburg will soon be in the office more often after the Shapiro administration announced all senior managers, governor’s office staff and cabinet members will be required to work in-person at least three days a week.

Officials said the new policy would “enhance collaboration and relationships; build strong workplace cultures; increase mentoring, leadership development, and upskilling opportunities; and better serve Pennsylvanians while continuing to offer flexibility for employees.”

The policy affects about 2,300 workers, most of whom already work hybrid schedules. About 25% of the state’s 72,000 total employees, or 18,000 people, telework at least some of the time.

The announcement is welcome news for Harrisburg’s restaurants, which have suffered losses since the COVID-19 pandemic emptied office buildings nearly three years ago.

“Nobody came for lunch, so it was like a ghost town here for a while,” said Brandon Costello, who works at his father’s restaurant, Palumbo’s Italian Eatery on N. 2nd St. “We just had to close because it wasn’t worth it. We couldn’t pay our employees to be here because there was no work. So we’re ready.”

Restaurant managers said a bigger lunch crowd would help their bottom lines as well as boost servers’ tips.

“It’s going to be good for a lot of my staff, too. They stuck with us through the tough times so it’s nice to see them rewarded, in a sense,” said James Hale, a bartender at Arooga’s, also on N. 2nd St.

The move was also lauded by Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. She wrote in a statement,

“With more people coming into Harrisburg and surrounding communities, our main street businesses and bustling downtown will have an opportunity to continue to grow and thrive–and it will be nice to see more of our neighbors and colleagues again.”