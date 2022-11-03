Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business

Consumers with Thrifty Propane were asked to pre-pay for their propane services. As a result of the closure, Thrifty's customers will not receive their propane.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday.

The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations.

Those impacted by the closure should file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection online here or they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-441-2555.

For those consumers in need of finding an alternative supplier, the Office of the Attorney General is suggesting going to the Pennsylvania Propane Gas Association’s website at www.PAPropane.com where customers can find a list of suppliers in their area by clicking on “Propane Marketers” and entering their zip code.

To the extent any alternative suppliers indicate concerns about filling a tank that may be owned by Thrifty, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry has waived any restrictions.

Further, if consumers paid for undelivered propane by credit card, they may be able to dispute the charges with their credit card companies directly and should do so immediately.

If consumers have questions about where to obtain financial assistance in order to pay for propane, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available to help low-income households pay their heating bill.

Households can apply for LIHEAP through April 28, 2022, and other assistance programs year-round through their local County Assistance Office or online at www.dhs.pa.gov/compass.