Shapiro administration highlights gambling addiction resources for those struggling

HARRISBURG, Pa. — March marks the beginning of National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. To bring awareness to the campaign, the Shapiro administration outlined several resources for those struggling.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Pennsylvania Lottery, Pennsylvania Gambling Control Board (PGCB) and Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania (CCGP) gathered Wednesday to promote recovery services.

“In observance of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, I encourage all Pennsylvanians to take some time to learn about how to recognize the signs of problem gambling and help spread the word that it’s okay to reach out for help,” said Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Treatment and resources are available, and recovery from problem gambling is possible.”

Gambling, even through legal avenues, becomes a problem when an individual’s gambling begins to cause problems in other facets of their lives. These behaviors can have a serious impact on a person’s financial, physical, and mental health. Some warning signs of problem gambling can include:

Gambling more frequently or for longer than intended

Lying about where money goes

Declining work or school performance

Borrowing money in order to gamble

Increasing preoccupation with gambling

Distancing or isolating from family or friends

Unable to pay bills or cover expenses

Chasing losses or returning the next day to win back what was lost

Committing/considering committing a crime to finance gambling

Making repeated unsuccessful efforts to control or stop gambling

Help is available across the Commonwealth for individuals or families who are experiencing problems related to gambling. This website contains information on resources for those struggling, including self-help programs and mutual support groups.

Individuals seeking compulsive or problem gambling treatment can call Pennsylvania’s helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). This helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to connect callers with local resources in their community.

A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 1-800-522-4700 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator.