Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office at least 3 days per week

Most of the affected employees are already working some sort of hybrid schedule, the Shapiro administration said. The order is effective March 6.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his administration's senior management, governor's office staff, and cabinet members must work from the office at least three days per week, beginning March 6.

The move is designed to "enhance collaboration and relationships, build strong workplace cultures, increase mentoring, leadership development, and upskilling opportunities, and better serve Pennsylvanians while continuing to offer flexibility for employees," Shapiro's office said in a statement.

Most of the approximately 2,300 employees affected by the new telework guidance are already working a hybrid schedule of some kind throughout the Commonwealth, the Shaprio administration said.

This does not impact any Commonwealth employees who are currently represented by a union, the statement added.

"Currently, about 25% of our approximately 72,000 salaried employees telework either part-time or full-time," the Shapiro administration said. "The majority, about 75%, do not telework at all and report to their work location for 100% of their work schedule."

The decision drew praise from members of Shapiro's cabinet and other officials in Harrisburg.

“We are eager to set the tone at the top in supporting practices that support workers and the communities in which they live and work," said Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver. "While the administration acknowledges the potential benefits of remote work, they must be balanced with the many benefits of being in the office, including improved opportunities for collaboration, mentorship, informal learning and overall well-being, as well as the sense of connection and shared mission that comes with being in the workplace. This rebalancing of telework schedules will allow us to enjoy both.”

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams also praised the decision.

“I am pleased by the Shapiro Administration’s decision to bring people back to work and get state government moving in person again," she said. "With more people coming into Harrisburg and surrounding communities, our main street businesses and bustling downtown will have an opportunity to continue to grow and thrive – and it will be nice to see more of our neighbors and colleagues again.