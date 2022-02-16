U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson to speak at Penn State Harrisburg on Feb. 24

Richardson recently made headlines by criticizing Olympic officials for allowing Russian skater Kamila Valieva to compete despite a positive drug test.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, whose criticism of Olympic and anti-doping officials for allowing Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete in Beijing despite testing positive for a banned drug recently made headlines, will speak at Penn State Harrisburg on Feb. 24, the school announced Wednesday.

Penn State Harrisburg’s Diversity and Educational Equity Committee will present "A Conversation with Sha’Carri Richardson" at 7 p.m. in the Mukund S. Kulkarni Theatre in the Student Enrichment Center on campus.

Richardson, a record-setting track and field 100- and 200-meter sprinter, was banned from competing in the Summer Games in Tokyo last year when she tested positive for THC, the intoxicant in marijuana, after winning the 100-meter race in the U.S. Olympic Trials earlier that summer.

When the news that Valieva would be allowed to continue competing in Beijing despite her positive test for a banned substance, Richardson wondered aloud on Twitter if there was a double standard at play.

Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady. https://t.co/JtUfmp3F8L — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) February 14, 2022

Richardson won the NCAA Outdoor Championships in a record setting time of 10.75 seconds in her only college season at Louisiana State University. She then turned professional, foregoing her final three years of college eligibility.

Richardson ran a 10.72 at the Miramar Invitational, becoming the 6th fastest sprinter in history, and followed that up with a 10.64 in the semifinals at the U.S. Olympics trials.

Her honors include the 2019 Female Bowerman Award-Best female athlete in Track & Field, a 2021 USA Track & Field Female Athlete of the Week, and the #1 ranked 100-meter sprinter in the U.S. by Track and Field News in 2021.

“A Conversation with Sha’Carri Richardson" is free and open to the public, registration required. Reserve tickets at here.