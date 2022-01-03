Several crews on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County

The fire is currently active on the 900 block of Mountain Drive in Bethel Township, according to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch.

According to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch, fire crews responded to a barn fire on the 900 block of Mountain Drive in Bethel Township around 1:25 a.m. on March 2.

Dispatch officials say no injuries have been reported and everyone was able to evacuate.

It's unknown at this time what caused the fire or how many people were inside at the time.

Fredericksburg Volunteer Fire Department is one of the responding fire companies on scene.