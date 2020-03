Patrick and Courtney Bushee are each facing statutory rape and sexual assault charges.

LOGANVILLE, Pa. — A Seven Valleys couple is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting teens.

Patrick Bushee, 33, and Courtney Bushee, 31, are each facing statutory rape and sexual assault charges for their roles.

Police say that between January and October in 2019, Patrick Bushee raped a 12-year-old victim.

Later, it was discovered that Bushee's wife, Courtney, was sexually active with a victim who was only 15-years-old.