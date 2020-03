Fire officials say they found the fire confined to the basement but there was smoke damage throughout the property.

YORK, Pa. — A residential fire in York City left seven people displaced and in need of assistance by the American Red Cross.

Saturday evening, around 6:49 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Carlisle Avenue for a reported fire.

Fire officials say they found the fire confined to the basement but there was smoke damage throughout the property.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, officials say.