Settlement reached in Carlisle car show controversy

The event that normally brings over 100,000 people from all over the world to the Carlisle Fairgrounds was subject to a lawsuit.

A settlement has been reached in the Carlisle car show controversy that questioned how many people should be allowed inside the event.

On Friday, an emergency injunction hearing was scheduled to take up the complaint filed by PA's Department of Health over 'Spring Carlisle.' The DOH said the event can draw up to 100,000 people, including people from out of state. The DOH also said it previously denied a waiver for the event to be exempt from the 250 person rule.

Lawyers for Carlise Productions said it shouldn't have to abide by the 250 person rule because there is adequate opportunities for social distancing on the property, that the event is taking necessary safety precautions, and that the event is also held outside. Carlisle Productions argued Thursday before the judge that, instead, it should be held to a 50% occupancy rule, as other businesses are in the state.

Friday's hearing was canceled upon news of the settlement. A Carlisle Productions spokesperson said the state has withdrawn the claim and both sides have reached an agreement in principle that will allow Carlisle Productions to continue to operate as scheduled. Details are still being finalized and both sides plan to issue a joint press release later this afternoon.

Stay with FOX43's Jamie Bittner who is following this developing story and will have full details on FOX43 at 4 and 5.