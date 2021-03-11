Servants, Inc. in the running for Bailey Coach bus donation

Servants, Inc. is one of three nonprofits with a chance to win a free bus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Three local nonprofits are hoping to be the one chosen to get a free motorcoach.

Bailey Coach in York County is donating- absolutely free of charge– one of its busses that will help the non-profit do its important work in the community.

Servants, Inc. is based in Red Lion and is one of those organizations hoping to be chosen.

Servants, Inc. is a York County based nonprofit organization that partners with churches, businesses, and individuals to provide opportunities for volunteers to engage in a variety of acts of service.



“Locally we have a home repair ministry where people will go out and help older adults with repairs on their homes. And we also do disaster recovery work along the east coast, and the southern gulf coast of the united states. And we have an international short term ministry where we support other organizations around the world with volunteer service”, says Servants founder and CEO Trent Davis.

Some 600 volunteers are engaged each year in a variety of missions. Local efforts are focused on providing home repair and maintenance service for low income, older, single parent, and disabled homeowners. “They go out and just do the repairs so that people have a safe place to live.”

Servants’ volunteers also do work elsewhere around the country which requires transportation. That's why Davis hopes they'll be chosen to receive the 2006 passenger bus that Bailey Coach owner John Bailey is donating to a local nonprofit. “It’s a 47 passenger. It has heating and air conditioning. Has Wi-Fi, six position camera system. It has electronic logging device and a restroom.”

Davis says the motorcoach along with about 15 thousand dollars’ worth of extras that comes with the bus would be a game changer for Servants Inc. “When disaster strikes in the U.S, we respond with volunteers immediately to help with the initial recovery and then in the long term basis to help with the rebuild. So many times we are taking teams to Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana .and we usually rent vehicles- vans and things like that- so this would be a great benefit for us to be able to take teams to those areas to serve.”

Davis says the bus would make a huge impact on their operation by increasing the number of people they could take to disaster areas, with more equipment, and at a lower cost. “We would really appreciate the support from the community so that Servants can win this bus. This would be a huge blessing for our ministry and would really help us to be able to serve more people and do it in a way that is more affordable for us.”

Servants, Inc. is competing with Affordable Housing Advocates and For the Love of a Veteran, Inc. to win the free Bailey motorcoach.

Voting will open Nov. 5 and wrap up on Nov. 12.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 22.