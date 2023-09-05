September heat means hurried harvest for Pa. orchards

The unprecedented heat is a headache for farmers across south-central Pennsylvania, and orchards are scrambling to harvest apples that are ripening early.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year, Orchard Valley Farm in Springfield Township has had its pick of hot, dry days; at its busiest time of the year, the heat has returned.

"When the apples come in, that's when we get the most people," said Tim Strathmeyer, Orchard Valley's production manager.

The orchard has been harvesting the quickly ripening apples by the box.

The lack of rain means the fruit is a little smaller this year, but the sizzling temperatures are pushing back next year's crops.

"We were going to plant the strawberries that we are going to be picking next spring, that people are going to be picking, but we're delaying that because of the heat and dry [temperatures]," Strathmeyer said.

Meanwhile, business is booming at Flinchbaugh's Orchard and Farm Market in Hellam Township.

The orchard's irrigation system is an added cost but helps to maintain the apples at full size.

However, a challenge is getting them off the trees, which can sometimes be weeks before the anticipated harvest.

"Apples will hang naturally on the tree for a good while, but when it gets into the mid and upper 90s, they start ripening pretty quick[ly]," said Mike Flinchbaugh, co-owner of Flinchbaugh's Orchard. "We've got to get them off faster than [when] we normally would."

Flinchbaugh said the dry year has meant fewer chances for disease, but the warm nights keep some apples from receiving their color.

"[When] people are looking to buy a Gala apple, they want an apple that's fairly red. They don't want an apple that's all yellow," he added. "We're making sure and trying to plant those redder strains. It has changed what we do."

Despite the early September scorcher, farmers said there's too much work ahead to slow down; they're making good use of the coolest parts of the day.

"That late afternoon heat when the heat peaks, we're not out there working as much," Flinchbaugh said.