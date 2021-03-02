Residents build snowman at senior living community

Folks in Lancaster County bundle up and head outside to bring smiles to senior residents.

A group of people at Willow Valley Communities in West Lampeter Township took advantage of the snow to bring some joy to senior residents.

Folks built a snowman in front of the communities' cultural center.

"People comment on it, they take pictures of it." said resident Dick Narvett, "It's great, and obviously they enjoy it. It kind of brings it back to their youth, as it does us."

The senior living community has a covid-19 screening station near the cultural center, so residents thought it would make a perfect spot for the snowman.

"It's really nice we decided to put it here this year because of the screening people driving by here constantly," said resident George Nettleton, "They get a chance to see it, and that's fun."