Horses visit senior care facilities in Cumberland County

Non-profit organization Reins of Rhythm brought smiles to seniors with horse visits after months of isolation.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A non-profit organization brought some smiles to seniors in Cumberland County on Sunday.

Volunteers from 'Reins of Rhythm' brought horses to a senior care facility in Shippensburg Township.

The horses spent the day visiting seniors from their windows.

The organization focuses on providing fun educational experiences through horses as well as lessons to riders with special needs.

Patience Groomes, Reins of Rhythm founder, hopes to continue offering these services in the future.

She says the organization needs support as their fundraising events had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

"Our expenses really have not changed," said Groomes, "The horses' vet care needs stay the same. They still need their feet trimmed or re-shoed every six weeks. We still have a lease to pay. We still have feed to pay for. Finding a way to keep our mission alive and yet needing to bring in money is going to be a very difficult way for us to proceed for the next couple of years."