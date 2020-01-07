Minor League Baseball is canceled. So what do the teams & stadiums do now?

Officials with the Harrisburg Senators are already preparing to use the ballpark in new ways throughout 2020

Minor League Baseball has officially canceled the 2020 season.

But for the Harrisburg Senators, the news didn't come as a surprise.

"We've seen it coming for quite some time," said Kevin Kulp, President of the Harrisburg Senators, who added "you could kind of see the writing on the wall for awhile with this with not really seeing any avenue where they would be able to provide us with players this season."

Kulp said the players left for spring training in March but then they went back to their homes.

"They were set to arrive here in April and that never happened," he said. "So, we never got the season going."

The team released a statement following the announcement by Minor League Baseball along with a section to answer questions for fans.

Kulp said the fans have been very supportive, adding "they all understand what we're going through and they all understand the reasons behind it. And, that's fuel to our fire."

Kulp said employees are now working hard to make sure the team can return in 2021. He called the loss of an entire season 'complete devastation.'

"It's almost 100% of our revenues, maybe 90-95%," he said.

Therefore, officials are looking to new ways to utilize the ballpark including hosting private events, youth baseball tournaments, and even movie nights for families on the field.

"It definitely takes away from the atmosphere of the island. I mean, baseball brings a lot to this island," said Cynthia Michaud who is the owner of the nearby Cafe Huey.

Michaud said her business opened one month later than it normally does due to the COVID-19 shutdown and baseball normally adds to the foot traffic in City Island. But, Michaud said she has been pleasantly surprised with how well her business has done this year despite the challenges it has faced.

"Come see us," she said.

On the other side of the stadium, the manager of Water Golf, April Morrison, said the mini-golf course normally opens in March, depending on weather. But, in 2020, the course had to open in May.

"With everything being shut down, baseball not being around, people coming out just to see what's open helps us a lot," said Morrison.

Morrison said Water Golf has benefited as well by the weather and the fact that the course is located outside. She added weekends have been the busiest time on the course.

"Everybody enjoys being outside. It hasn't hurt anything. Right now everything has been going fairly well," she said.

As for baseball, the Harrisburg Senators say the team will be back, better than ever before.