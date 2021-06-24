Senator Mike Regan pleads guilty to two summary offenses following his motorcycle crash in March

Senator Regan broke both of his legs after crashing his motorcycle in March on South Mountain Road.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Senator Mike Regan, (R-Cumberland/York), has pleaded guilty to two summary offenses following his motorcycle crash in March, according to police.

On March 21, Senator Regan was transported to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center after suffering "serious orthopedic injuries to lower extremities" in the crash. Regan was travelling southbound on South Mountain Road when his motorcycle missed a curve in the road, causing him to go into the northbound lane and strike a small van, according to previous FOX43 reporting. It was determined later that the senator broke both of his legs.

The court papers state that he pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered vehicle and driving at safe speed, which means that police are unsure of how fast Regan was driving, but have determined that it was too fast for the conditions on the road.