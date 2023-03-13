Senator Casey discusses his health, train derailments, and bank collapse

It's been about a month since Sen. Bob Casey had surgery for prostate cancer, and he says he's doing well.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Sen. Bob Casey shocked Pennsylvanians earlier this year when he announced he had prostate cancer. This week marks one month since the senator's surgery.

"I was able to be on the floor of the U.S. Senate voting on day 13 after surgery," Sen. Casey said.

Sen. Casey says he's been doing well since the surgery.

"I was fortunate I had a really good surgical outcome and also a fairly painless recovery," Casey said.

It's been a busy month for Casey since his surgery. Casey and several other senators introduced the bi-partisan Railway Safety Act. The bill aims to ensure rail safety in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

"You can't fine a rail company $10,000 or $100,000. That's not even a cost of business for them. They'll just swat that away and move on. You have to hit them very hard with multi-million if not multi-tens of millions of dollars of fines and penalties," Casey said.

Casey also discussed this weekend's Silicon Valley Bank collapse. President Joe Biden said people could be confident that they will have access to their money and small businesses and workers will be protected.

"We have to make sure we closely analyze what happened here. What this bank was doing when it was taking risks that put not only their institution at risk but creating risks that have an adverse impact on other institutions," Casey said.

Sen. Casey toured several businesses in Northumberland County, including Fresh Roasted Coffee in Sunbury.