Joint senate committee hearing held on unemployment compensation issues

1.7 million Pennsylvanians have filed unemployment since March 15th, more than $5 billion dollars in benefits paid out in that time

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A hearing was held on the unemployment compensation system's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday. Unemployment has been a frustration for many Pennsylvanians.

"it just feels as if it's a failure," said Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, (R) York County. "And it's a failure we need to fix."

Senate Phillips Hill says, the greatest concern she's heard from her constituents during the pandemic is the unemployment compensation system not working the way it's suppose to.

"They call and can't get a person on the line," said Senator Phillips-Hill. "They wait hours on end. The system crashes when they try to reach it online. Just so many problems."

The system has been overload with 1.7 million Pennsylvanians filing for benefits since March 15th.

"Many Pennsylvanians are out of work, who have paid into the UC system along with their employers," said Sen. Phillips-Hill. 'They now find themselves in the greatest rainy day of their lives without a check from the system they paid into, they were banking on."

Sen. Phillips-HIll and Senator Camera Bartolota held a joint hearing to discuss the issues within the unemployment system. Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak says, the state went from record low unemployment to unprecedented highs overnight.

"It was a 180 degree whiplash," said Sec. Oleksiak.

Oleksiak says, the department is doubling its capacity, adding hundreds of new employees, and getting new systems up and running.

"We know there are real people at the end of this," said Oleksiak. "Despite this moment of anxiety, L&I employees have stepped up, each doing their part to ensure Pennsylvanians' needs are being met."