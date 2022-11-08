Sen. Bob Casey praises Inflation Reduction Act at Harrisburg press conference

The Pennsylvania Democratic senator says the legislation will help American families currently struggling amid persistently high inflation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Democratic Senator Bob Casey was in Harrisburg on Thursday to praise the Inflation Reduction Act.

Joined by state and local officials on the steps of the Capitol, Sen. Casey said the legislation will lower health care and prescription drug costs. It is also said to ensure American manufacturing is at the forefront of the clean energy industry.

He says it will reduce energy costs and lower the deficit by imposing more taxes on big corporations as well.

"In just one bill: reducing the cost of prescription drugs, combating climate change, helping coal miners, helping our farmers, helping those who live in communities that have been left out of environmental justice for too long—all of that is an achievement," Sen. Casey said.

Above all else, he says the legislation will help American families currently struggling amid persistently high inflation.