See one of these? It's not a murder hornet

'The BugMan' Ryan Bridge, says the cicada killer wasp is being confused for a much scarier insect

It looks like a murder hornet.

But, it's not.

Ryan Bridge, better known as the "The BugMan" told FOX43 people are "freaking out" over the bug actually known as the cicada killer wasp.

The wasps are far less frighting than the murder hornet. However, they will leave a tell tale mark outside places like homes, mulch, and sandy areas.

It's trademark sign?

A mound of dirt that piles high next to holes they bury deep underground.

FOX43'S Jamie Bittner is joining Bridge today as he explores the impact of the cicada killer wasp on our area and what people need to know about them before coming into contact with them.