Second mosquito found positive for West Nile virus in Cumberland County

The first positive sample was collected in Dickinson Township, earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARLISLE, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from June 20

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) notified Cumberland County officials that a second positive mosquito sample for West Nile Virus was found in Middlesex Township.

The Vector Control Office is monitoring mosquito activity in the area and applying mosquito controls, as necessary.

The first positive sample was collected in Dickinson Township earlier this month.

Help prevent the diseases spread from mosquitos by:

Using mosquito repellants, wearing longs sleeved shirts and pants.

Taking extra precautions around dusk, the peak of female mosquito feeding.

Securing window and doors screens, so mosquitos can’t make it into your home.

Eliminating stagnate water around your property.

Treating water sources that cannot be drained, mosquito dunks or bits that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kills larvae. These products are safe for use around humans, and pets and can be found at hardware stores and other local retailers.

It's important to remember that West Nile Virus is not spread by person-to-person contact.

One in five people infected with WNV develop a mild infection called West Nile Fever; aches, fever, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes are symptoms of this infection. With rest and fluids, most people recover in a few days.