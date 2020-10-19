Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Mount Joy on Wednesday

Second Lady Karen Pence is expected to share President Trump and Vice President Pence's agenda with voters.

Second Lady Karen Pence will headline a 'Make America Great Again!' event in Mount Joy on Wednesday, October 21.

At the event, the Second Lady is expected to share President Trump and Vice President Pence's agenda with voters.

The event will be held at noon in the Acorn Farms Reception and Conference Center in Mount Joy.