Second Dauphin County Prison inmate dies after suffering medical event

Jimmy King Jr., 50, was found minimally responsive in his cell several days ago and immediately taken to Hershey Medical Center, according to the press secretary.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second Dauphin County inmate has died after suffering a medical event, prompting the Dauphin County Prison Board of Inspectors to launch an independent medical review of policies and procedures, the press secretary of Dauphin County said in a release.

He died at 7 a.m. this morning, prison officials said.

He was incarcerated for retail theft, escape and an accident involving damage to auto/property.

Herbert Tilghman, 46, who was incarcerated at the prison for possession with intent to manufacture, collapsed and also suffered a fatal medical event on Aug. 20 while receiving treatment, prison officials said.