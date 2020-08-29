Second Dauphin County Prison inmate dies after suffering medical event

x
Jimmy King Jr., 50, was found minimally responsive in his cell several days ago and immediately taken to Hershey Medical Center, according to the press secretary.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second Dauphin County inmate has died after suffering a medical event, prompting the Dauphin County Prison Board of Inspectors to launch an independent medical review of policies and procedures, the press secretary of Dauphin County said in a release.

Jimmy King Jr., 50, was found minimally responsive in his cell several days ago and immediately taken to Hershey Medical Center, according to the press secretary.

He died at 7 a.m. this morning, prison officials said. 

He was incarcerated for retail theft, escape and an accident involving damage to auto/property.

Herbert Tilghman, 46, who was incarcerated at the prison for possession with intent to manufacture, collapsed and also suffered a fatal medical event on Aug. 20 while receiving treatment, prison officials said. 

   

His autopsy results are pending the outcome of the toxicology test, according to the county coroner.