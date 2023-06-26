'34 years for something I did not do:' Exonerated man advocates for 'second chance' laws

A Pennsylvania man was recently released from prison after serving 34 years for a crime he did not commit. Now he's advocating for more "second chance" laws.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In 1989 Kevin “Amir” Bowman was charged with murder after a shooting in Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured. In 1990 he was convicted and sentenced to life without parole in prison.

In March 2023, Bowman was exonerated and released.

“I spent 34 years in incarceration. Thirty-four years for something I did not do. And it took 34 years to prove that,” he said.

Bowman could have chosen to move on with his life and never think about the criminal justice system again. But he decided he wasn’t done with it just yet.

Instead, he became an advocate for criminal justice reform.

“I’m not angry. I’m not bitter. Because if I was, that would have prevented me from being here today,” he said at a press conference advocating for “second chance” legislation that would create more pathways for incarcerated people to get parole.

Bowman was among several formerly incarcerated people speaking at the event, which was organized by the advocacy group Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM).

Several bills have already been introduced in the General Assembly to reform the criminal justice system to end life without parole sentences, reform the clemency process and allow more compassionate releases for medical conditions and old age.

“Creating parole eligibility for these folks so that the parole board can review cases and let people go who are not a threat to society is something we should do,” said State Sen. Sharif Street (D-Phila.), who sponsored several of the bills. “It has a redemptive quality in that it encourages people when they go and get locked up in jail to not determine that their lives are over but to give them a chance to work to do better.”

“Second chance” criminal justice reform has broad bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate for both moral and economic reasons.

“It’s not saving Pennsylvania in safety, it’s not saving Pennsylvania in cost and we are really doing a disservice to our taxpayers if you want to get to the bottom line,” said State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, (R-Beaver/Greene/Washington).

Other legislation addressing the criminal justice system, such as a bill to reform probation, is also being considered.

With less than a week left in the summer session, legislators said they didn’t expect to vote on these bills until the fall.

They hoped, though, that sharing stories like Bowman’s would raise awareness of the need for reform.