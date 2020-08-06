Second amendment rights demonstrators discuss Black Lives Matter and police brutality at rally

Demonstrators who spoke to FOX43 say, they are against racism and police brutality

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundred of people rallied to protect their second amendment rights in Harrisburg Monday morning, despite the event being canceled.

"The second amendment is the most important because it protects all the rest."

There was an increased presence at the canceled event because of a non-disclosed "credible threat."

"A bunch of people said, we're not going to be intimidated," said Val Finnell, Gun Owners of America Pennsylvania Director. "We have a first amendment right to assemble, so we're going to come and assemble."

It was believe there was going to be a Black Lives Matter Protest happening at the same time, which some feared, between the two groups, violence could happen. But, those attending the second amendment rally say, that's not the case.

"People think because we're gun owners, we don't think that everyone should be free," said Michael Smith, 2nd amendment rights demonstrator. "That's absolutely not the case."

At the rally, one person hung a flag with the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor written on it. Another person held a sign reading, 'Justice for George.'

There was also discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement happening across the country, along with the belief that those who attended the rally don't support that movement.

"I think it is disgusting that a man or woman of color has to walk out of their house and be afraid because of a badged thug," said Smith. "We have to fix it and the only way we do that is realizing we're not each other's enemies."

Smith and Mick McGuire, both veterans, believe police reform is necessary and police need to be trained to better handle situations.

"Let's train them right so they don't feel they need to buy surplus military vehicles to feel like they can police effectively," said McGuire.