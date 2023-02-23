Seasonal allergies expected to return a little earlier this year

Sneezing, coughing and sore throats are expected to come back earlier, said doctors.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's not just warm weather being forecasted in south central Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Doctors said they are expecting seasonal allergies to make an early return this year. This happens when mild temperatures causes plants and flowers to begin pollination.

Health care professions remind people that they will be hit with the usual suspects, such as:

A runny nose

Watery and/or itchy eyes

Itchiness in the back of the throat

Doctors said people could also be affected with topical allergies when they touch certain grasses and plants. This could cause contact dermatitis, or an irritating rash.

Finding over-the-counter treatment may be difficult. Supply chain issues leave some shelves empty. Doctors recommend buying just a generic anti-histamine. They also urge people to ask questions if they're unsure about what to get.

"Don't be afraid to talk to your pharmacist and get their take on which antihistamines are right for you," said Dr. Michael Spangler, DO, vice president of medical affairs at UPMC Memorial. "If you're not sure which ones have the decongestant in, make sure you talk to the pharmacist before you just go out and buy them."