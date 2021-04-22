Search teams critical in helping investigators in 10-month mystery over disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The nearly 10-month search for Linda Stoltzfoos involved specialized and highly-trained crews, many working as volunteers.
"We don't wish this on anybody. We hope nothing like this ever happens again in our area," said Susan Stauffer of Middle Creek Search & Rescue whose team spent countless hours assisting police in the investigation.
Middle Creek Search & Rescue is made up of volunteers who undergo training on specialized mapping procedures, equipment, and search techniques where attention to detail is critical.
"This is what we train for, you know. We train, we study, we practice," said Stauffer whose team also had help from other search and rescue units as the investigation continued and gained national attention.
Dogs, drones, and GPS devices are all used by Middle Creek Search & Rescue along with mapping equipment where teams pinpoint areas that have already been covered and regions that need to be looked at again. The team even carries paper maps to use when they must search regions that don't have a strong wifi connection.
"We have searches where we were able to reunite family members and to see those tears of joy is amazing. And, we have the searches that don't end as well. But, we also feel like then we were contributing and that we were helping the family and the community," said Stauffer.