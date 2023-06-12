19-year-old Kadin Black approaches six months since last being seen

Black, from Wrightsville, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. Nearly six months later, his whereabouts are still unknown.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The search continues for missing 19-year-old Kadin Black.

Black, from Wrightsville, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'10" and weighs 160 pounds. Nearly six months later, his whereabouts are still unknown.

"We are holding onto hope that someone with information will find the courage and heart to come forward," officials with the Find Kadin Black Facebook page wrote. "We believe strongly that someone knows what happened to Kadin... an entire human doesn't just evaporate into thin air."

Kadin has no distinguishing marks, scars or tattoos for searchers to be aware of.

"Thank you for the continued prayers and thoughts, but most importantly thank you for not forgetting Kadin," the page continued.

Anyone with information regarding Black's disappearance has been asked to do any of the following:

Call 911

Call LWTPD at 717-244-8055

Contact Crimestoppers of Pa.

Call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-the-lost)

Submit a tip here.