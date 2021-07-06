Scrap yard fire proves difficult to extinguish as fire fighters haul water in from different locations

Part of York road continues to be closed in Straban Township as a scrap yard fire is proving difficult to extinguish as fire fighters funnel water into the area from three different sources.

"The biggest issue right here is there's really no water here," said Chief Mizenko. "Water's being trucked in from the Adams County prison and we have about a 2 mile pumper relay down to about the Harley Davidson which is about the intersection of Route 15 and 30. And, there's a pond roughly about 800 yards back behind that we're also drafting water out. So, we're getting water from three different locations."