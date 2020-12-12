Scranton native scores deal on 'Shark Tank'

Kim Meckwood showcased her 'Click and Carry' device to the Sharks Friday and gained two new star-powered coworkers.

A Scranton native was featured Friday night on Shark Tank.

It's a product that makes it easier to carry several grocery bags at once.

You just put the handles of the bags in, click it and you can hold the device in your hand or sling it over your shoulders.

Not one, but two sharks Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban made her a joint offer of $225,000 for 40% of her company.

"My family is actually ramping up and getting everything ready. We had some display cases sent so they put them all together last night and they are delivering tonight and tomorrow to all of the Gerrity's and it's going to be in four colors at Gerrity's. It's going to be in green, black, blue, and purple.

The Click and Carry ranges from $10 to $12.99.

The product will be available at Gerrity's stores throughout our area beginning Saturday.