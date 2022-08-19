Scranton man charged in mall stabbing

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of a man walking around the Viewmont Mall with a knife.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man now faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed an employee inside a shopping mall in Lackawanna County.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of a man walking around the Viewmont Mall with a knife.

Police have identified that man as Kevin McDermott, 32, from Scranton.

According to court papers, McDermott was seen walking around the mall with that knife before approaching the eyebrow threading kiosk outside the entrance to Macy's.

He's then accused of stabbing a worker at the kiosk, Heena Patel, in the neck, causing serious injuries.

After the alleged stabbing, McDermott continued to walk through the mall for a time before exiting and getting in his car.

Police caught up with him in the parking lot outside Dick's Sporting Goods and took him into custody.

McDermott is being held with no bail at Lackawanna County Prison on charges including aggravated assault and criminal attempted homicide.