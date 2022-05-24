Lancaster County man charged with possession of child pornography

Scott Allen Bess, 45, of Warwick Township, was charged May 12 following a lengthy investigation by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges related to the sexual abuse of children and possession of child pornography following an investigation by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Scott Allen Bess, 45, of the 900 block of Lititz Pike in Warwick Township, was charged after a investigation that lasted several months, according to police.

Police began the investigation after receiving a tip from an outside source.

Bess was charged on May 12 with felony counts of sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility, according to police.