Pa. Department of Corrections to host job fairs at SCI Camp Hill in Cumberland County

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced two upcoming job fairs at SCI Camp Hill in Cumberland County, according to a press release.

The goal of these two fairs is to fill the dozens of open positions at the facility from entry level to advanced, in security, education, medical, maintenance, trades, food service, and more.

The first fair will take place on June 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the second fair will take place the next day, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both fairs will take place at SCI Camp Hill, located at 2500 Lisburn Road in Camp Hill.

Interested jobseekers are invited to visit the job fair of their choice, no appointment or registration is required, also according to the release. Two valid forms of ID will be required, however.

Those who attend will have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility, and no drugs or weapons are allowed on the property.

Onsite interviews and conditional offers will be made on these days for the following positions: correction officer trainees, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses.

The Pa. Department of Corrections also reminds those that are interested that Commonwealth employees are offered competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the benefits, click here.