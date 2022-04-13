Student gets custom desk from Schuylkill Technology Center

Students from the Schuylkill Technology Center worked together to build an elementary student a one-of-a-kind desk that's wheelchair accessible.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Kash Filiac is a second-grader at St. Clair Area Elementary School. Every day, he sits at his new, custom-made desk, handcrafted by a team of students and teachers from the Schuylkill Technology Center in Frackville.

"I love my new desk. It holds all of my books. It holds all of my things I need for school," Kash said.

Students at the Schuylkill Technology Center work on a handful of different projects every day, but they rarely get to build something that transforms people's lives.

"It's something special, something nice we can do for Kash. And it still does incorporate a lot of the stuff the students would do. It's just something we don't do on an everyday, normal basis," said Allen Wolff, a carpentry instructor at the Schuylkill Technology Center.

After seeing Kash struggle to fit his books, school work, and communication device on a small desk, the carpentry and small engine students created an adjustable desk to fit all of Kash's needs.

"The good thing about it is that it can be used throughout more of his years. Like the chair that he uses is adjustable, so as he gets older, he can still use the same desk as they keep moving him around," added Alan Dunbar, a sophomore carpentry student.

The students couldn't stop smiling when they delivered Kash the personalized desk that perfectly fits him and his wheelchair.

"It was good to see the work that us four and our instructor and the carpentry kid did. And his smile, seeing him, it was pretty good to see, and it felt good," said Derick Nye, a sophomore small engines student.

Kash is grateful his customized desk allows him to comfortably do his work every day while sitting side by side with his friends.

Mar Lin & Frackville (April 1, 2022)- Students enrolled at the Schuylkill Technology Center North Campus designed and... Posted by Schuylkill Technology Center on Friday, April 1, 2022