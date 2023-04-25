Schuylkill County horse prepares for the Kentucky Derby

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree shows us why some tie the horse's success to its Coal Region roots.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — his is where many racehorses call home: Blackstone Farm near Pine Grove.

One horse in this year's Kentucky Derby lineup used to graze this field.

Angel of Empire was born and bred on Blackstone Farm.

The farm manager, Christian Black, took care of him.

“But he's always looked like a horse that will going the distance that we're going to see on the first Saturday in May. Which is a mile and a quarter,” said Black.

Angel of Empire is the only horse in Pennsylvania competing in the Kentucky Derby this year.

An honor the owners of Blackstone Farm say, less than 0.1% of horses achieve in their entire racing career.

“You know, there's 20 horses going into the race every year and the fact that he is one out of the 20 is a big accomplishment within itself,” said Black.

The owner of Blackstone Farm, Doug Black, credits Angel of Empire's success with raising him in Schuylkill County.

”The terrain of the land here, we have rolling hills, we have open spaces, this is a quiet peaceful place and the horses love it. That's all important when raising a good horse,” said Doug.

Angel of Empire is Blackstone Farm's second horse to make it to the Kentucky Derby track.

Christian will leave later this week to help the horse get ready for the big race.

He's excited to watch his hard work pay off.

“All the hard work, all the long nights foaling, taking care of the foals, you know you put in all this time and effort, it's a lifestyle and you have to have a big desire and love for the horse. But when you get to the Derby, you get to enjoy the fruits of that,” said Christian.

“To make it there is a really big honor, but the ultimate goal obviously is to win the race. It would be the biggest feather in our cap I think,” said Doug.

Angel of Empire is already in Louisville and will race in the Kentucky Derby Saturday, May 6th.

