Schuylkill County dentist faces more sex charges

Dr. Scott Parkinson faces more charges of sexual misconduct now that seven more women have come forward.

TREMONT, Pa. — More women have come forward with sexual assault accusations against a dentist in Schuylkill County.

Dr. Scott Parkinson was first arrested by state police earlier this month on charges of sexual misconduct involving two women.

Now Parkinson faces similar charges involving seven more women.

Troopers say the incidents happened at his office in Tremont as far back as 2017.

Parkinson was arraigned on the latest charges Tuesday afternoon and released without having to post bail.

State police believe there may be even more victims and encourage anyone with information to call the State Police Barracks at Schuylkill Haven.