You can donate school supplies to students in Harrisburg School District at these locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. — All You Can Inc. is hosting its annual school supply donation drive at Good Brotha's Cafe and Boost Mobile, Giant Food Stores and Texas Roadhouse locations in Harrisburg.

Organizers say donors must drop off new items at the locations. Bookbags and PPE are preferred, but all school supplies are welcome.

Donations are accepted from July 12 through Sept. 12. Volunteers will sort the items and take them to the Harrisburg School District to ensure every school has the bulk of supplies to begin the academic year.

According to data from the National Retail Federation, parents with children in elementary school through high school say they plan to spend over $789.49 this school year. This exceeds last year's record of $696.70.

Ralph Rodriguez Sr, executive director of All You Can says every donation helps to provide at-risk families supplies as resources have been depleted during the pandemic.

"Something you may take for granted or consider a throw-away item," said Rodriguez ."Never take for granted the power of giving."