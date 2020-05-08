Some school officials want definitive protocol in place on how to handle positive COVID-19 cases

They want the Department of Health to release metrics to use when a student or staff member tests positive for the virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Clear and consistent guidance from state officials on how to handle COVID-19 cases in schools was the biggest concern at Wednesday's House Education Committee hearing. Education leaders say, the guidance from the Departments of Health and Education are just too vague.

"We are scared we will make the wrong decisions," said John Callahan, Pennsylvania School Board Association Chief Advocacy Officer.

School officials testifying at the House Education Committee hearing said, they are doing everything they currently can to make sure schools are safe for in-person classes.

While they want local control of the tough decisions they will inevitably face in the coming weeks, they do wish for more guidance from state officials.

"We are concerned that school operation decisions regarding public health matters have been placed in the hands of local school superintendents, school board members who lack the background, education and knowledge to make the decisions on these matters," said Bermudian Springs School District Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.

Education leaders, like Hotchkiss, worries about what will happen if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19. He knows he will have to call the DOH and report the positive case and they they will guide him through what else will need to be done, but he doesn't know the specific metrics that will be used to determine who will need to quarantine or when to cancel school.

"Back in the day calling for a snow day is what I hated to do but I would take that now over most things," said Hotchkiss. "But what's it going to look like in the morning when we have staff members who all of a sudden have symptoms and have to stay home? What's the number for me to have to close school for the day?"