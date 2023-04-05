School lunch debt has increased following expiration of federal free lunch program

Since the pandemic-era program ended last August, unpaid lunch debt has increased to $19 million across the country.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the end of free school meals, some students are walking away with empty trays.

According to a survey from the School Nutrition Association, unpaid lunch debt has ballooned to over $19 million across the US.

“Some people just don’t have the resources to pay for those meals right now," said Vonda Ramp, director of the Child Nutrition Programs with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

With the pandemic program expiring back in August, families now must reapply for assistance with the National School Lunch Program. However, some students in need are still being left behind.

“There’s another large percentage of children, about 18%, that are in food insecure households, but do not qualify for free/reduced priced meals," said Ramp. "So those are the families that are really struggling right now.”

Joe Arthur with the Central PA Food Bank says the end of the pandemic era lunch program can be seen at local pantries. Between March and April, the Food Bank saw a 15% increase in the need for food assistance.

Arthur said ending free school lunches already compounds concerns of inflation among families.

“The people who rely on us are working families, so those that were able to get by with some inflation now see this additional challenge," said Arthur.

In his recent budget proposal, Governor Josh Shapiro wants to spend $38.5 million to make the state’s free breakfast program permanent.

“That takes a significant burden off of families because one of the meals is at least provided at no cost for all children in the Commonwealth," said Ramp.