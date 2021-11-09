School districts' lawsuit over state funding heads to trial

It's been seven years since a handful of the state’s districts first went to court to challenge a system they consider unfair.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A lawsuit that could result in drastic changes to how Pennsylvania funds public education goes to trial Friday in a Harrisburg courtroom.

The case centers on spending disparities among Pennsylvania’s 500 districts and the comparatively low percentage of K-12 education that is paid for by state government.

The plaintiffs argue that the reliance on property taxes results in “a system of haves and have nots.”