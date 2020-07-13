How will students get to school? Bus companies try to navigate COVID-19 safety precautions

As debate continues across the nation over if students should physically return to classrooms, another issue arises over how to get them there

As school districts debate whether or not to bring students physically back to the classroom this fall, another debate is going on behind the scenes: the question of how to bus them to school.

The debate encompasses issues such as where and how to seat students, if students and drivers need to wear masks, and if dividers will be added into buses to promote social distancing.

The PSBA, Pennsylvania School Bus Association, is just one group helping to craft suggestions for the 300 school bus contractors it represents in the state. However, PSBA said it can only provide guidance. The ultimate decisions on safety guidelines are up to the individual districts and the bus companies.

"You've got 500 school districts and all the state has given the districts so far is that everybody needs to develop a health and safety plan, " said Mike Berk, executive director of PSBA.

Berk said his organization is working closely with the PA Dept. of Transportation and Health. He said, there are also other task forces at work crafting recommendations. He added the final plan each district decides upon will then be sent to the PA Dept of Education.

"What we're finding out is that every school district is different," said Berk when it comes to how PSBA is advising bus companies across the state.

A number of possible changes onboard buses that have been discussed include:

- Possibly requiring all drivers and students to wear masks. The state has issued a mask mandate. But, Berk said, "the order seemed to require that in schools, but now we're looking at how that relates back to the bus."

- Limiting the number of students onboard each bus

- Limiting the number of students in each seat

- Possibly leaving the front two rows of the bus empty to establish distance between the driver and the students.

- Adding a divider between the bus driver and students. However, Berk said the PA Dept of Transportation has raised concerns about some of the proposals due to the flammability of the material and the worry over blocking the driver's line of sight

Another issue Berk said bus companies and districts are working to tackle is how to serve students who are living with special needs as their transportation requirements are different and sometimes require other modes of transportation such as vans.

The number of drivers available is also a concern.

"We're always concerned on a good year, on a normal year, if we're going to find enough people to drive buses. The bus driver shortage has been tough," said Berk. Berk added many of their drivers are retired workers.

According to PennDOT's Pennsylvania School Bus Statistics, in 2019 there were 43,399 licensed school bus drivers in the state. Those same statistics show that in 2018, school buses transported 1,520,999 people.