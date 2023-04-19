1 injured after crash involving school bus in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person has suffered a minor injury after a crash involving a school bus in Dauphin County.
State Police said a crash including a Central Dauphin Middle School bus and another vehicle has closed the 7200 block of Linglestown Road around 7:30 a.m. on April 19.
According to authorities, the bus had three students in tow at the time of the crash, and the school district was notifying the parents.
Police said as the result of the crash, one person suffered a minor injury. It's unclear who that person is at this point.
Authorities said more information will be released at a later time.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.