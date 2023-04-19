1 injured after crash involving school bus in Dauphin County

State Police say that a Central Dauphin Middle School bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash. One person suffered a minor injury in the collision.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person has suffered a minor injury after a crash involving a school bus in Dauphin County.

State Police said a crash including a Central Dauphin Middle School bus and another vehicle has closed the 7200 block of Linglestown Road around 7:30 a.m. on April 19.

According to authorities, the bus had three students in tow at the time of the crash, and the school district was notifying the parents.

Police said as the result of the crash, one person suffered a minor injury. It's unclear who that person is at this point.

Authorities said more information will be released at a later time.

Dauphin County: 7200 Block of Linglestown Rd.

