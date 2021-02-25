One person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Lancaster County

The crash occurred on Lincoln Highway East near Eastbrook Road in East Lampeter Township, dispatch said. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 6:55 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Lincoln Highway East near Eastbrook Road in East Lampeter Township.

Dispatch says the crash involved two vehicles, including a school bus, and two ambulances transported people to the hospital. It is unclear how many people were injured in the incident.

The coroner was not called to the scene of the crash, but officials are still on scene as of 7:45 a.m.