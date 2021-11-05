x
Child taken to hospital after crash involving school bus

A child on a South Eastern School District bus was taken to the hospital after a crash.
Credit: Eureka Volunteer Fire Company

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A child has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus.

According to emergency dispatch, a crash involving a school bus occurred around 8:00 a.m. on May 11 on Kilgore Rd. near Draco Rd. in Hopewell Township.

Dispatch says that the school bus was a South Eastern School District vehicle, but it is unknown which school it was transporting students for at this time.

As a result of the crash, a child was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.

