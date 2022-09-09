BBB: Pennsylvanians should be wary of new tech support scam with 'adult twist'

This scam can quickly turn from an innocent conversation about a slow computer to the "representative" accusing a household member of watching adult videos.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The newest scam sweeping the states is an old trick with an "adult twist."

According to the Better Business Bureau, the scam is easy to avoid, in theory. It stems from something being wrong with the victim's home computer or internet connection. The victim will search online for a customer support phone number, and—in a rush to fix the problem—will click on the top result.

A company "representative" will answer and ask a few standard questions about your device, such as the make and model number.

At first, the call will appear normal, but it will quickly take a turn. The "tech support representative" will insist that someone in your house has been watching adult videos.

In a recent report, the scammer asked the caller if they had a teenage son and then insisted the boy was to blame. In another case, "tech support" claimed that thousands of people had been using the caller's IP address to view adult content.

The end goal? The scammer wants to sell the victim expensive computer security software, which typically costs anywhere between $200 and $900.

This software, however, will not fix the victim's computer or internet access. In some cases, the scammers will also want remote access to your computer. Allowing them access only enables them to install malware that records passwords, keystrokes, and other files that hold personal information.

The best way to avoid these scams?