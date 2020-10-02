Rally held in Lebanon County in an effort to save horse racing in Pennsylvania

The event fights back against Gov. Wolf's 2020-2021 budget proposal that would cut $200 million from the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Trust Fund

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association held its 'Save PA horse racing rally' at the Equistar Farm in East Hanover Township on Sunday.

Organizers say the event fights back after Governor Tom Wolf announced his 2020-2021 budget proposal.

The proposal would cut $200 million from the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Trust Fund.

Gov. Wolf says that money would create a scholarship program for low-income college students.

The trust fund is generated from slot machine proceeds and is currently used to support horse racing, breeding in the commonwealth.

Local feed and hardware store owner, Peter Snyder, says the loss in funds would affect thousands in the industry.

"If that goes away you're going to have people that raise hay and straw, feeds stores like mine, grooms, jockeys, veterinarians, all kinds of people that are going to be impacted by the loss of funds. If the funding is pulled from the breed industry in Pennsylvania, I'm going to be laying off workers. We have 13 employees," said Snyder.