'Every penny received': Mount Joy farm and butchery launches food-centered Ukrainian relief campaign

Breakaway Farms and Butchery is selling sausages in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Until three weeks ago, even the most enthusiastic meat lovers may have shied away from eating blue and yellow sausages. Now, with the recent surge of support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country, one local butcher joined the ever-growing cause, creating a meal honoring the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Nathan Thomas, the owner of Breakaway Farms and Butchery in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, launched a fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees through hand-crafted blue and yellow sausages, complete with unique flavor profiles.

The blue links contain a "savory blueberry flavor," according to a Breakaway Farms media release. Recommended for both breakfast and dinner, the sausages' ingredients include fennel seeds, ginger, sage, maple syrup and Aleppo pepper.

The yellow sausages are inspired by plov, an Eastern European dish made with meat and rice.

"Using rice in a sausage farce," Thomas and his other food professionals created it to be an entire meal on its own.

The links include ground pork seasoned with cumin, coriander, garlic, chili powder, paprika and turmeric, the latter spice giving them their golden color. Jasmine rice, pork bone broth, onion and carrots top off the recipe.

According to Thomas, A.K.A. "Farmer Nate," "every penny received" from the sausage sales will go toward Ukrainian refugee relief funds. He hopes the food inspires people to reflect on their own lives and address the ongoing war abroad through action and conversation.

"I wanted to create a meal that would help people pause and discuss what is happening in Ukraine," wrote Thomas in a Facebook post.

Customers can purchase packages that include two of each type of sausage. Price is measured on weight at $20 for every 1.25 pounds.

Thomas said he will dedicate himself to making and selling the sausages "until nobody buys them or there’s no more Ukrainian refugee crisis."