Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire announce tour stop in Hershey

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire to Bring Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour to Hersheypark Stadium

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey is adding more star-power to it's already impressive list of Summer Concerts.

Grammy award-winning artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 6 p.m. during the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour.

A continuation of 2019’s Supernatural Now tour for Santana, the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour will mark the first time that these two powerhouses will share the stage in the U.S.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.

They are available only at www.Ticketmaster.com the first day of on-sale.

After that, you can purchase tickets on www.HersheyEntertainment.com or GIANT Center Box Office.

Santana and his band, which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from his 2019 full-length album Africa Speaks and some incredible surprises.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!” said Santana. “I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!”

Earth, Wind & Fire is one of music’s most celebrated musical forces in history with an iconic music catalogue that has been the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world.